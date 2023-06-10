Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,413,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,013,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $57.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

