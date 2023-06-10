Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $771,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,555,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,372,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,847.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 994,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 943,676 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

