Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,750 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 32,808 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.69. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

