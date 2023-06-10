Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 37,019 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 461,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $162.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

