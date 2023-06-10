Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $161.70

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.70 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 137.50 ($1.71). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.74), with a volume of 26,814 shares traded.

Gresham Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4,700.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.57.

Get Gresham Technologies alerts:

Gresham Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Gresham Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.