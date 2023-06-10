Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $782.64

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 782.64 ($9.73) and traded as low as GBX 721.50 ($8.97). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 725 ($9.01), with a volume of 17,969 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GHE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Gresham House from GBX 1,447 ($17.99) to GBX 1,400 ($17.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($15.85) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Gresham House Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 781.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 762.29. The company has a market cap of £279.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,703.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

Featured Articles

