Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Greif’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

Greif Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GEF opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Greif

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Greif from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,079.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,437 shares of company stock worth $516,987. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Greif by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 90.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Greif by 48.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

