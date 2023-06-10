Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,625.21

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,625.21 ($32.64) and traded as high as GBX 2,704 ($33.62). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,694 ($33.49), with a volume of 82,281 shares.

GRG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.08) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.67) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital lowered Greggs to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.81) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 3,200 ($39.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,862.50 ($35.59).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,772.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,272.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.71), for a total value of £169,753.60 ($211,031.33). Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

