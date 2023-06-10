Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.1% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.16. 4,396,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average is $144.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
