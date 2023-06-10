Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $235.03. 2,489,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

