Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plustick Management LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 10,050,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 199,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 2,752,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,095. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,407,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,065,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,683 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

