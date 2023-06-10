Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GVA stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $44.15.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $560.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 37.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 661,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after buying an additional 179,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

