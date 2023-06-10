Granahan Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 222,284 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Stoneridge worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 321,962 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at about $4,270,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stoneridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,308,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after buying an additional 81,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 118.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 80,087 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $18.09 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $497.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

