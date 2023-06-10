Granahan Investment Management LLC Invests $4.38 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $282.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.28. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

