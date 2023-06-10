Granahan Investment Management LLC Invests $4.20 Million in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 209,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Insmed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,564,000 after buying an additional 106,326 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 352,106 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 6.1% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,186,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.80 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

