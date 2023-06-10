Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,186 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Health Catalyst worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 49,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,098 shares of company stock worth $48,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT opened at $11.42 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading

