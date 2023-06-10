Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,519,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,553,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $267.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.63 and its 200-day moving average is $251.80. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.42%.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

