Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 80,637 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,637 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

