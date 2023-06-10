Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 5,340 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $290.48 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.45 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.14.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total transaction of $220,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total transaction of $220,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $7,119,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

