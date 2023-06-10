Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 248 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.