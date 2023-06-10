Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 67,459 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,459 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Grocery Outlet worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $852,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $39,331.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

