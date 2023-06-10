Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 137,540 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,540 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 3.50% of 908 Devices worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,459,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 288,923 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,061,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,998,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ MASS opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 76.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. 908 Devices’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

