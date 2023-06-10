Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 103,147 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,147 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Revance Therapeutics worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.14. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RVNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,896,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,896,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $739,404.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,966 shares of company stock worth $4,186,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

