Got Guaranteed (GOTG) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,736.81

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 54.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $23,736.81 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

