Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.69

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.69 and traded as low as C$12.41. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$12.42, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Goodfellow Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of C$105.93 million for the quarter.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

