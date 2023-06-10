Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 271,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,650. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

