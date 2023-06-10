Goldentree Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 2,493,348 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,493,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned about 0.22% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 14,917,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,778,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

