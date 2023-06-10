Goal Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. 1,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.