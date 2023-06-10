Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Trading 12.8% Higher

Shares of Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Global Fashion Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Global Fashion Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.