Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Shares Up 0.4%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Geodrill Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

About Geodrill

(Get Rating)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.