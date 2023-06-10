Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.37. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 7,276 shares.

Galaxy Gaming Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $58.66 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.