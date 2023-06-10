G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIII. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $920.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

