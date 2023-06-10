FY2023 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Decreased by Analyst

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QUALCOMM in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $6.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.05. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

