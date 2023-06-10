Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,845

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($25.36) to GBX 1,845 ($22.94) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($32.32) to GBX 1,780 ($22.13) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,621 ($32.58) to GBX 1,654 ($20.56) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.14) to GBX 1,350 ($16.78) in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of FRNWF stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Future has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

