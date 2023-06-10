Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Trading Down 18.3%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) traded down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 5,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) by 5,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Fusion Fuel Green makes up about 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

