FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.10

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.10 and traded as high as $62.52. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $62.51, with a volume of 7,064 shares trading hands.

FUJIFILM Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

