FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

