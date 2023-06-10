Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $39.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

