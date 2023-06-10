Frax Share Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $370.97 million and approximately $38.88 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00019977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,261,791 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

