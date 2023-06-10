Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. 39,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,062. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.64 million, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 27.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.