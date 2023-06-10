Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $112.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FMX. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.05.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $107.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
