Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $112.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FMX. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $107.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.