FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Shares Down 0.7%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $137.19 and last traded at $137.19. 1,210 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $138.12.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

