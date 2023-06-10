First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.85. 68,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 90,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Get First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 73.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares during the period.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.