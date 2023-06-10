First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF (LON:FBT) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF (LON:FBT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,532.60 ($19.05) and last traded at GBX 1,532.60 ($19.05). 44 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,539.40 ($19.14).

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,522.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,554.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.