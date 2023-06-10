First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Stock Price Down 8.9%

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

First Niles Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Niles Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

