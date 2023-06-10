Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.