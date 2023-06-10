FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung Sells 3,633 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 3,633 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $61,906.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FibroGen alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.78. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.