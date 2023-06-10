FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) EVP Mark Eisner Sells 2,042 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) EVP Mark Eisner sold 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $34,795.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 2nd, Mark Eisner sold 1,090 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $20,524.70.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96.

FibroGen Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FibroGen by 231.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

