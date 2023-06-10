Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $155.91 million and approximately $55.29 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00045213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,130,784 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

