Fetch.ai 1-Day Volume Reaches $36.91 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $150.90 million and approximately $36.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00030563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,106,428 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

